What’s Happening for Oct. 28

Sunday
Christmas Ornament Glass Fusing Fundraiser: This gathering from 3-6 p.m. in Tumwater includes light refreshments and the opportunity to make as many as three glass ornaments. Admission is $35 per person and proceeds go to Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay For Life Team and the American Cancer Society. To register, contact Leslie at 360-791-9759 or lagoldstein@comcast.net.
Boo Bash: The Hands On Children’s Museum will again host the fall costume party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can investigate bioluminescence and glow rocks, use their ears to “see like a bat,” try spelunking in a black light cave and encounter animals that thrive in the dark. The event is free for members; general admission is $13.95. The museum has added a special hour from 10-11 a.m. for children with sensory sensitivities and their families. The museum is at 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Information: hocm.org.
Monday
Retirement reception for Lacey police chief: The city of Lacey invites the community to a retirement reception for Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint in recognition of his 33 years of service. The reception will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Hub Central, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. The open-house reception will not include a formal program, so stop by any time to wish him well. Information: 360-491-3214.
Tuesday
No More Butts! tobacco cessation class: Free, six-week tobacco cessation education class will kick off at 4 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The group will meet for an hour at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. For information or to register, call 360-493-5722. Each participant will receive a free “Quit Survival Kit.” Register at eventbrite.com by searching for “No More Butts” in Lacey.
Art(ist) Forum: Olympia Artspace Alliance is hosting an “art/ist” forum from 7-8:30 p.m. at Octapas, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. The forum agenda includes updates on projects in downtown Olympia, including development of Annie’s Artist Studios, the city’s plans for programs, and development of an arts and heritage museum/center.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans Luncheon: Attorney Rebecca Glasgow will be guest speaker at the luncheon in the Gallery of Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Lane SE on the Panorama campus in Lacey. As a candidate for seat on the Washington Court of Appeals, she will discuss the importance of the court, this year’s initiative, charter schools and other court cases. For information or reservations, call 360-438-5722 or email doddsbpan@gmail.com.
Information on Olympia’s parking strategy: Learn about Olympia’s recently completed draft Parking Strategy from 5:30-7 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Staff members will share a presentation at 6 p.m. and answer questions about what’s in the draft plan, including proposed rate changes for 2019 for parking meters, permits and the residential parking program.. Information: olympiawa.gov/parkingstrategy.
Friday and Saturday
27th annual Homemade For The Holidays: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Three buildings will be filled with handcrafted items from 75 crafters. Bake sale by Lacey Presbyterian Church and lunch will be available from Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst. Free admission and parking. Food Bank donations accepted. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176
Saturday
Lacey Lamplighters Lions garage sale: The sale will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 2109 College St. SE, Lacey. Items include gifts, art work and pictures, lamps, rotisserie, clothing, records, movies, Christmas items, dolls, linens, tools, glassware and crystal. Proceeds go to North Thurston Public Schools, Olympia Union Gospel Mission, Senior Services of South Sound, Morningside, Walk MS Northwest, third-grade dictionaries, and other Thurston County causes.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments