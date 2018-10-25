Jury sides with Olympia police in 2014 excessive force case

A jury in Tacoma this week ruled in favor of Olympia police in a civil case alleging police used excessive force during a 2014 incident.
In May 2014, Tyrone Johnson of Spanaway was working late at CenturyLink on Martin Way East when police came in with guns drawn and put him in handcuffs, according to his claim.
A police spokesman at the time said officers believed burglars were inside the building. But an attorney for Johnson, who is African-American, argued their actions were racially motivated and traumatic for Johnson.
Johnson sued Olympia police and the city for $1 million, arguing the detention violated his civil rights. The case went to trial in federal court in Tacoma this month.
In its verdict Tuesday, the jury found that the officers’ actions did not constitute excessive force.
Comments