Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Cody H. Johnson
Age: 49
Description: White man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, green eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1994, Johnson was found guilty in a Marion County, Oregon court of first-degree rape — caused or threatened serious physical injury and was sentenced to 71 to 80 months confinement after Johnson, at age 21, was accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.
Charles A. Goff
Age: 29
Description: White man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 3500 block of Mary Elder Road Northeast, Olympia
Criminal history: In 2007, Goff pleaded guilty in Mason County Juvenile Court to first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 30 to 40 weeks commitment. Goff was accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy when he was 16.
In 2009, Goff pleaded guilty in Mason County Superior Court to first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 89 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl when he was 19.
