What’s Happening for Oct. 30

Tuesday
No More Butts! tobacco cessation class: Free, six-week tobacco cessation education class will kick off at 4 p.m. at Providence St. Peter Chemical Dependency Center, 4800 College St. SE, Lacey. A certified tobacco treatment specialist will provide support and education for those who are considering quitting tobacco and nicotine. The group will meet for an hour at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. For information or to register, call 360-493-5722. Each participant will receive a free “Quit Survival Kit.” You also can register online at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “No More Butts” in Lacey.
Art(ist) Forum: Olympia Artspace Alliance is hosting an art/ist forum from 7-8:30 p.m. at Octapas, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. The forum agenda includes updates on projects in downtown Olympia including development of Annie’s Artist Studios, the City’s plans for programs, and development of an arts & heritage museum/center. There also will be time for networking and sharing ideas, so bring business cards or other information.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans Luncheon: Attorney Rebecca Glasgow will be guest speaker at the luncheon in the Gallery of Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Lane SE on the Panorama campus in Lacey. As a candidate for judge on the Washington Court of Appeals, she will discuss the importance of the court, this year’s initiative challenges, charter schools and other court cases. For information or reservations, call 360-438-5722 or email doddsbpan@gmail.com.
Information on Olympia’s parking strategy: Learn about Olympia’s recently completed draft Parking Strategy from 5:30-7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave E. Staff will share a presentation at 6 p.m. and answer questions about what’s in the strategy, including proposed parking meter, permit and residential parking program rate changes for 2019. Information: olympiawa.gov/parkingstrategy.
Friday and Saturday
27th Annual Homemade For The Holidays: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Three buildings filled with handcrafted items from 75 crafters. Bake sale by Lacey Presbyterian Church, lunch available from Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst. Free admission and parking. Food Bank donations accepted. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176
Saturday
Lacey Elementary’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: The school at 1800 Homann Drive SE, Lacey, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Information: 360-412-4650
Lacey Lamplighters Lions garage sale: The sale will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 2109 College St. SE, Lacey. Items include gifts, art work and pictures, lamps, rotisserie, clothing, records, movies, Christmas items, dolls, linens, tools, glassware, and crystal. Proceeds go to North Thurston Public Schools, Olympia Union Gospel Mission, Senior Services of South Sound, Morningside, Walk MS Northwest, third-grade dictionaries, and other Thurston County causes.
National Novel Writing Month events: Also known as NaNoWriMo, the program is a way for writers to challenge themselves to write 50,000 words (approximately 175 pages) during the month of November. Find out how to sign-up for NaNoWriMo and more at the free Saturday write-ins at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., which will run from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3, 17 and 24. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Tumwater Timberland Library. Information: 360-943-7790 or trl.org.
Sand, Snakes, and Silver Wings -- Women Pilots of World War II: Storyteller Rebecca Hom will share the stories of several Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) as well as the history of the program. She will speak from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: trl.org
Monday
Writing in the Margins -- Transforming the Stories We Tell about Race: Gonzaga University professor Jessica Maucione will discuss stories that celebrate and explore white characters, in contrast to — and at the expense of — black and brown characters whose dehumanization is sometimes blatant, but often subtle. She also will talk about ways to counter this white-centered approach. The program for adults runs 4-5:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: trl.org
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments