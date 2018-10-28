Tacoma woman injured after passing multiple vehicles in no passing zone, troopers say

A 29-year-old Tacoma woman was hospitalized Saturday after she allegedly attempted to pass multiple vehicles in a no passing zone and crashed into another car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman also was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After the crash, she was taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.
According to the state patrol:
About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the 29-year-old woman, driving a 2004 gold Cadillac Deville, was northbound on US 101, near Hoodsport, when she attempted to pass multiple vehicles in the no passing zone.
Not only was it a no passing zone, but also a blind corner, according to the state patrol.
The woman crashed into a 40-year-old Brinnon woman, who was southbound on US 101 in a 1980 Volvo.
It was not immediately clear from the state patrol report if the Brinnon woman was injured.
Comments