Attention Panorama residents: Your new year will begin with a new sewer main

A section of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast, between 14th Avenue Southeast and 21st Avenue Southeast, is set to get a new sewer main, according to the city of Lacey.
That section of Sleater-Kinney Road runs in front of the main campus of Panorama, the sprawling retirement community located north of Chambers Lake. The work is expected to begin in January and take 40 days to complete.
But before any work begins, Lacey City Council has to award the contract to the winning bidder, which is expected to happen Thursday. The winning bidder was Allied Trenchless of Chelan with a bid of about $259,000.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was about $386,000. The city received seven bids and Allied’s bid was the lowest. The next lowest bid came in at about $314,000.
Allied will install 2,100 linear feet of 12-inch and 15-inch diameter gravity sewer main, according to the city.
