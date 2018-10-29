High-speed pursuit ends with four flat tires and a missing rear wheel, deputies say

A 32-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Jail early Monday after he led local law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended on Ruddell Road in Lacey.
The man, who had no known address, was ultimately booked on suspicion of eluding law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lt. Tim Rudloff said.
The state Department of Corrections also had been looking for the man, he said.
About 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the man was eastbound on Reservation Road Southeast when a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy checked the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Seattle.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect took off and led the deputy, and ultimately Lacey police, on a high-speed pursuit that touched state Route 510, Meridian Road, Mullen Road and finally Ruddell Road where spike strips were placed.
The spike strips flattened the suspect vehicle’s four tires, but he kept on driving. Later, the passenger-side rear wheel came off, Rudloff said.
The suspect’s car was eventually pinned to the curb by a sheriff’s office vehicle and the man was taken into custody without incident, he said.
