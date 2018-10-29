One of the biggest construction projects in Thurston County begins Monday night

One of the biggest construction projects in Thurston County — a $48 million undertaking that is expected to be complete in late 2020 — gets underway Monday night in Lacey, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
What’s the project? It’s the construction of a “diverging diamond” interchange, which will replace the current interchange at Interstate 5 and Marvin Road Northeast.
The new interchange is expected to accommodate growth in the area, as well as improve traffic flow and potentially reduce collisions, according to the state. By 2035, northeast Lacey is expected to be home to 13,000 people, 5,500 residences — single-family and multifamily dwellings — and 9 million square feet of commercial development, according to Lacey projections
But perhaps this is the best news for commuters: Most of the work is taking place at night, WSDOT spokeswoman Tina Werner said Monday.
“We don’t have plans to do daytime work,” Werner said. However, later in the process there might be some work that takes place over a long weekend, but the state is prepared to do a “ton of public outreach” when that happens, she said.
Monday night’s work, which will either involve a single-lane or shoulder closure in both directions of I-5, will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews will remove cable barriers widen shoulders so that workers can access bridge abutments.
“We will be creating a safe work zone to begin efforts to widen the overpass,” Werner said.
The state awarded the construction contract to Scarsella Bros. of Kent, Washington. Scarsella, plus subcontractors on the project, are expected to employ about 100, she said.
The state also touted these benefits of the new interchange:
▪ A barrier-protected path for bicyclists and pedestrians across the overpass.
▪ From southbound I-5, direct access to Hogum Bay Road via a dedicated right turn lane. That likely will be frequently used by trucks wanting to head to Lacey warehouse developments.
▪ Direct access to planned Hawks Prairie development via the on-ramp to southbound I-5..
