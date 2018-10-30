Deaths for Oct. 30

Allen, Kerry Sue, 54, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Heider, Eric J., 51, Belfair, died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McKellery, Khristine, 53, Tumwater, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Olsen, Vicki L., 75, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Roolan Health Care Center, Lacey. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
