What’s Happening for Oct. 31

Thursday
Panorama Republicans Luncheon: Attorney Rebecca Glasgow will be guest speaker at the luncheon in the Gallery of Seventeen51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Lane SE on the Panorama campus in Lacey. As a candidate for judge on the Washington Court of Appeals, she will discuss the importance of the court, this year’s initiative challenges, charter schools and other court cases. For information or reservations, call 360-438-5722 or email doddsbpan@gmail.com.
Information on Olympia’s parking strategy: Learn about Olympia’s recently completed draft Parking Strategy from 5:30-7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave E. Staff will share a presentation at 6 p.m. and answer questions about what’s in the strategy, including proposed parking meter, permit and residential parking program rate changes for 2019. Information: olympiawa.gov/parkingstrategy.
Friday and Saturday
27th Annual Homemade For The Holidays: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Three buildings filled with handcrafted items from 75 crafters. Bake sale by Lacey Presbyterian Church, lunch available from Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst. Free admission and parking. Food Bank donations accepted. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176
Saturday
Lacey Elementary’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: The school at 1800 Homann Drive SE, Lacey, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Information: 360-412-4650
Lacey Lamplighters Lions garage sale: The sale will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 2109 College St. SE, Lacey. Items include gifts, art work and pictures, lamps, rotisserie, clothing, records, movies, Christmas items, dolls, linens, tools, glassware, and crystal. Proceeds go to North Thurston Public Schools, Olympia Union Gospel Mission, Senior Services of South Sound, Morningside, Walk MS Northwest, third-grade dictionaries, and other Thurston County causes.
National Novel Writing Month events: Also known as NaNoWriMo, the program is a way for writers to challenge themselves to write 50,000 words (approximately 175 pages) during the month of November. Find out how to sign-up for NaNoWriMo and more at the free Saturday write-ins at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St., which will run from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3, 17 and 24. Light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Tumwater Timberland Library. Information: 360-943-7790 or trl.org.
Sand, Snakes, and Silver Wings -- Women Pilots of World War II: Storyteller Rebecca Hom will share the stories of several Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) as well as the history of the program. She will speak from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free; for adults and teens. Information: trl.org
Monday
Writing in the Margins -- Transforming the Stories We Tell about Race: Gonzaga University professor Jessica Maucione will discuss stories that celebrate and explore white characters, in contrast to — and at the expense of — black and brown characters whose dehumanization is sometimes blatant, but often subtle. She also will talk about ways to counter this white-centered approach. The program for adults runs 4-5:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: trl.org
Dedicating St. Michael Parish’s new church: A Mass for the Dedication of a Church is scheduled for 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s newly renovated church building at 1208 11th Ave. SE, Olympia. Seattle Archbishop J. Peter Sartain will be the main celebrant. The renovation features a new ceiling and skylights in the gathering space, allows the church to accommodate larger gatherings, and adds a glass and bronze mosaic created in Italy. The white marble sanctuary floor supports the altar of concrete, which is clad in white marble to match the original marble. Relics of Sts. Felicity and Lucy will reside in the altar’s north side as they did in the 1960s. More details on the renovation are available on St. Michael’s website at www.saintmichaelparish.org.
Tuesday
The Ancient Fruitcake -- What Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love, and Memory: Learn about the foods archaeologists have found buried with mummies, the petrified banana so appealing it sparked a Banana Museum, the 350-year-old fruitcake handed down through generations, 2000-year-old bog butter; and the pickle that has been in a jar since the 1860s. Author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas explores how and why these and other foods may have been forgotten, intentionally tucked away, or preserved during a 5:30 p.m. talk at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free; for adults and teens. Information: trl.org
