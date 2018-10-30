Overnight crash on southbound I-5 in Olympia delayed traffic for 3 hours

Southbound Interstate 5 commuters were delayed early Tuesday morning after two semitrailers crashed near Eastside Street in Olympia, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
The collision, which was reported about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, blocked two lanes.
Traffic was unaffected at that hour, but as more commuters got up to go to work, the backup grew. By 6 a.m., the traffic backup was about two miles.
The wreck was cleared about 6:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
