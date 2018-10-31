Restaurant inspections for Oct. 31

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Subway
Capital Mall food court, 625 Black Lake Blvd SW
Oct. 25: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two food worker cards missing, three expired. Employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks.
Wendy’s #111
2427 Harrison Ave. NW
Oct. 25: 5 red; 7 blue
Comments: REPEAT: Three food worker cards missing, two expired. All employees must obtain a valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Sanitizer in three-compartment sink and all sani-buckets at 0 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be between 150 and 400 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 300 ppm. Increase sanitizer replacement frequency. Hand wash signs missing from one restroom. Hand wash signs must be posted in bathrooms directing employees to wash. Correction: Obtain and hang signs. Note: Floor tile still covered with plywood, work order still in process. Note: Discussed two recent complaints regarding possible holes in condiments from rodents and replacement of salad to cooler after serving to customer. Person in charge demonstrated that box cutter can scrape condiments tops when opening boxes. Will instruct employees to discard damaged containers. Will discuss salad/food disposal after purchase.
Koibito Japanese Restaurant
1707 Harrison Ave. NW
Oct. 25: 50 red; 15 blue
Comments: Employee observed washing hands in two-compartment pre-wash sink and two-compartment pre-wash sink stocked with soap and paper towels and being used for dishes. Hand washing may only occur at designated hand wash sinks, non-hand wash sinks cannot be stocked with soap and paper towels. Corrected: Employee directed to wash at proper sink, soap and paper towels moved. Place a “NO HANDWASHING” sign above sink to prevent future issues. This is a repeat violation. Chopped cabbage mix stored on counter top at 57 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F or below. Corrected: Cabbage prepped recently at room temperature, cabbage moved to walk-in to chill. Raw salmon being processed stored in Styrofoam cooler on floor during prep. Employee medications stored on shelf above food prep area/counter top. All foods must be protected from contamination, stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Employee medications must be stored away from all food prep areas. Corrected: Salmon moved to counter top, medication moved to employee personal storage area. Several wiping cloths stored on counter top, kitchen sanitizer tested at greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Chlorine sanitizer must be between 50 and 100 ppm. Corrected: Cloths moved, sanitizer refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Single-use plastic Ziploc bags with obvious signs of wear used to store foods. Food contact surfaces must be cleanable and durable. Correction: Use food grade containers to store foods or limit Ziploc bag use to a single use and then discard. Note: Sushi rice in cooker at sushi bar at 137 F. Currently rice is cooked at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. Sushi rice held below 135 F must be discarded after four hours (time as a control method). Discussed process with sushi chef. Rice will now be cooked at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and remaining rice will be discarded. Provide a written procedure at sushi bar so all employees are aware and mark each batch of rice with discard time. Note: Sushi chef very knowledgeable on food safety and will facilitate sushi rice time as a control method. Great improvements have been made at the sushi bar since previous inspection. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED: A re-inspection of this facility will occur within 14 days of inspection. At that time all violations observed must be corrected. Note: Knife holder at sushi bar not cleanable, replace as soon as possible (magnetic strip) within two weeks.
Marina Shell Food Mart
724 State Ave. NE
Oct. 24: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Worker’s food handler card expired three weeks ago. Obtain a copy of current card by Nov. 7. Note: Purchase another pump soap dispenser for kitchen hand sink.
Starbucks
1301 Yelm Highway SE
Oct. 24: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Restroom doors must have devices to make them self-closing. Correct this within two weeks. Front hand washing sinks must have hand wash instructional signs. Correct within two weeks.
The Oly Grind
2030 Mottman Road SW
Oct. 23: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand wash sink full of decor/non-food items at beginning of inspection. Hand wash sink must be clear and readily accessible for use. Corrected: Items moved. Repeat violation. Note: Food worker cards must be obtained from approved source (Thurston County or other Washington county). Note: Per March 20 pr-eopening letter, wooden supports under sink table must be sealed. Note: Business name changed to “The Oly Grind.” Note: Hand wash water temperature very high (144 F), consider turning down for employee comfort (mixing valve present).
Villa Grove Foodliner
9200 Littlerock Road SW
Oct. 23: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Several items in hot case below 135 F (chicken at 128 F, pot stickers at 127 F). Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 135 F or above. Corrected: All out of temp foods voluntarily discarded, unit adjusted. Food items only held for two to three hours according to person in charge. If using time as a control, please develop and submit written plan. Until then, monitor foods and adjust unit as needed. Note: Continue to monitor and maintain back area (garbage, dumpster, keeping vegetation cut down to prevent pests, etc.). Per Aug. 23 preopening letter, please continue only using pizza oven for re-heating food items. Griddle and fryer will only be approved for use after additional review/inspection. Note: Replacement of corrugated plastic in kitchen currently on maintenance schedule.
Martin Way Diner
2423 Fourth Ave. E
Oct. 22: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Employee did not wash hands before changing gloves after handling raw oysters and raw hamburgers.
Stellar Juices
623 Fifth Ave. SE
Oct. 19: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: As required on Aug. 30 inspection, install paper towel dispenser. Do this within two weeks. Note: A probe thermometer is required to temp incoming food and open top cooler bins.(41 F max). Dial or electronic OK. Obtain within two weeks. Verify when completed.
Wayside Cafe
609 Capitol Way S
Oct. 19: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: One counter worker had expired food worker card. Obtain current card and obtain copy by Nov. 28. No sanitizer in rag bucket. Corrected, may have been hose kink.
Cascadia Homebrew
211 Fourth Ave. E
Oct. 12: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Half-dozen very small flies in back three-compartment sink area including restroom. Control flies. Only use insecticides that say “OK to use in commercial kitchen” or “OK to use near food production areas.” No bleach (chlorine) detected in dishwasher final rinse. 50-100 ppm is required. Correction: Very weak “full-strength” bottle removed, proper full strength bottle (bleaches test paper). Corrected. Bartender had no chlorine test paper. Purchase and test for 50-100 ppm.
Puget Sound Taps
4250 Martin Way E
Oct. 8: 0 red; 12 blue
Comments: Improper sanitizer. Quat sanitizer in sanitizer bucket less then 150 ppm. Correction: Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner as necessary. Quat sanitizer should be made according to manufacturers instruction, 150-400 ppm. Shelf facing not smooth and easily cleanable and is absorbent (foam). Correction: Repair shelf facing to be sealed, smooth and easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Employee and facility products (juices) stored in residential refrigerator. Correction: Remove residential unit from facility use. Provide commercial unit (approved in advance by inspector) for facility use. NOTE: Facility to install drain rack/drain boards draining to floor sink. Facility to raise dish machine 6 inches off floor to allow for cleaning or seal around unit. Note: Facility permitted for prepackaged food, no in-facility food prep approved/allowed. Temperature food guide and application provided.
Swing Wine Bar
825 Columbia St. SW
Oct. 4: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Buildup in ice scoop holder. Will replace bucket with removable holder that can be easily removed for putting in dishwasher.
7-Eleven #2361-25983D
3541 Martin Way E
Oct. 4: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Three-compartment sink must be maintained clean. Third sink especially has grime and debris accumulation. Must properly wash rinse and sanitize equipment ware and utensils. Clean and sanitize this sink today and before all use.
No violations found
▪ Jimmy John’s #2745 (901 Union Ave. SE)
▪ McCoy’s Tavern (418 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ Subway (5750 Ruddell Road SE)
▪ Tumwater Lanes & Grill (204 T St. SW)
▪ Whitewood Cider (728 Fourth Ave. E)
