Deaths for Oct. 31

Ask, Ruby Joyce, 87, Shelton, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Covert, Peter Lambright, 66, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Erickson, Mary Lynn, 69, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Homes, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Evans, Barbara Ann, 85, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Martin, Joan Lee, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at RooLan Health Care, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McDowell, Shirley Camille, 84, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sipe, Richard Wasson, III, 59, Yelm, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Thompson, Tim Nathan, 61, Elma, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at home. McComb and Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments