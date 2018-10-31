‘Tis the season for criminals, so remember to safeguard those gifts and packages

The holidays are almost here, which means South Sound Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement are once again reminding area residents to safeguard their gifts and packages.
In other words, don’t leave newly purchased items in your vehicle, and if you’re expecting a delivery at home, be there when the package arrives.
Officials with Olympia and Lacey police say they see a little increase in vehicle prowls and thefts before the holidays and more after Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season. Black Friday — so named because retailers typically are in the “black” after a wave of consumer spending — follows Thanksgiving.
“Get to know your neighbors and your neighborhood,” said Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower about steps residents can take to prevent package thefts.
He also urged residents to sign up for a weekly newsletter produced by Olympia Community Programs Officer Amy Stull. It includes crime data, including maps of where crimes have occurred, he said, as well as community information about downtown events, such as the Christmas parade, Toy Run and Lakefair.
Residents can sign up for the newsletter online, or find it on the city of Olympia website under “community programs.”
Lacey Det. Jon Mason suggested that to prevent package theft, packages could be sent to an alternative address, or residents could invest in home security technology. He also recommended that residents get to know their neighbors.
Lacey police and Crime Stoppers released information this week about preventing gift and package theft, and they expect to remind people again right before Thanksgiving, Mason said.
Anyone who witnesses such a crime can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments