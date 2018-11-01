Olympia seeks applicants for advisory committees

The city of Olympia is taking applications now to fill openings on various city advisory committees.
Advisory committee members share opinions, study issues and make recommendations to the Olympia City Council. Terms generally run for three years, with appointments ending March 31.
Applications are being accepted for:
▪ Arts Commission
▪ Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
▪ Design Review Board
▪ Heritage Commission
▪ Planning Commission
▪ Utility Advisory Committee
Applications are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information or to apply, go to olympiawa.gov/city-government/advisory-committees.aspx.
