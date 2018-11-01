Local

Olympia seeks applicants for advisory committees

By Olympian staff

November 01, 2018 08:54 AM

The city of Olympia is taking applications now to fill openings on various city advisory committees.

Advisory committee members share opinions, study issues and make recommendations to the Olympia City Council. Terms generally run for three years, with appointments ending March 31.

Applications are being accepted for:

Arts Commission

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Design Review Board

Heritage Commission

Planning Commission

Utility Advisory Committee

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information or to apply, go to olympiawa.gov/city-government/advisory-committees.aspx.

