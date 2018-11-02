Power outages reported near Olympia

About 250 Puget Sound Energy customers in the Olympia area were without power late Friday morning following gusty winds overnight.
The largest outage was at Boston Harbor, where 174 customers lost power at about 10:30 a.m., according to PSE’s outage map.
Another 103 customers were without power in Yelm.
KIRO reports heavy rain and gusty winds led to outages in Auburn, Mount Vernon, Kent, Kingston, North Bend and elsewhere.
The National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted that winds on Thursday and Friday peaked at 32 mph at Olympia Regional Airport.
In Mason County, a flood warning was in effect until Friday evening for the Skokomish River near Potlatch and minor flooding was expected.
