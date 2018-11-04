Olympia woman, 79, who was reported missing Saturday, has been found

A 79-year-old Olympia woman who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found, according to Olympia police.
Gail Elizabeth Martin was located about 9 p.m. Saturday after she had visited a friend at another retirement facility, Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday.
Martin was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the common area of her assisted living facility at 828 McPhee Road SW. Staff couldn’t find her in her room or elsewhere an hour and a half later when they went to give her her medicine.
