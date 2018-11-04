A 79-year-old Olympia woman who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found, according to Olympia police.
Olympia woman, 79, who was reported missing Saturday, has been found

November 04, 2018 10:18 AM

Gail Elizabeth Martin was located about 9 p.m. Saturday after she had visited a friend at another retirement facility, Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday.

Martin was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the common area of her assisted living facility at 828 McPhee Road SW. Staff couldn’t find her in her room or elsewhere an hour and a half later when they went to give her her medicine.

