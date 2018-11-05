Woman dies after being struck by car on Lilly Road in Olympia

A woman was killed Sunday evening after she was hit by a car while crossing Lilly Road, according to Olympia police.
The woman died en route to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian.
About 6 p.m. Sunday, a woman in her 90s was southbound on Lilly Road when she allegedly struck the woman crossing the 700 block of Lilly Road Northeast, Lower said.
There is a crosswalk in the area, but the woman allegedly did not use it, he said.
Lower said the driver was not impaired.
“The woman stayed on scene and was cooperative,” he said, adding that she was upset about what had happened.
The incident is under investigation.
