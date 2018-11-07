Restaurant inspections for Nov. 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
SPSCC Cafe
2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia
Nov. 1: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Milk in two-door prep cooler/reach-in between 44 and 47 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Adjust unit immediately and monitor internal food temperatures. Repair if needed. Provide inspector with verification adequate temperatures have been reached via phone or email. Milk at 47 F moved to back reach-in. Several wiping cloths stored on counter tops. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer when not in use. Corrected: Cloths moved to buckets. Discussed moving sani-bucket to floor so it is more accessible to employees. Note: Ice machine debris/lint building up in drain. Increase cleaning frequency. Note: Hand wash sign missing from employee bathroom (bathroom is shared campus bathroom). Speak with maintenance to post sign directing employees to wash.
Beau Legs Fish ‘N’ Chips
8765 Tallon Lane SE
Oct. 30: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Improper cooling. Rice in rice pot in prep cooler 6 and 8 inches, covered, cooled in prep unit. Correction: Cool by approved methods only. Prep cooler not approved for cooling, use approved commercial refrigerator for cooling or cool by other method (e.g. ice bath time and temperature). Voluntarily discarded. Improper ware washing. Two basins used, no sanitizer used. Correction: Properly wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry. Note: Office converted to food storage and dry prep room. Locate personal items to prevent potential contamination.
Thai House
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Oct. 30: 35 red; 3 blue
Comments: Person in charge could not describe proper cooling methods for cooked potentially hazardous foods. Some food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks. Cooked rice ribbon noodles cooling at 4 inches food depth and covered. Must cool at 2 inches food depth, uncovered. Corrected. Interior surface of prep fridge top has food grime accumulation. Clean and sanitize daily.
Tofu Hut Asian Fusion Restaurant
4802 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Oct. 29: 75 red; 13 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed gloved hands in food prep sink, employee washed for less then required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands at a properly stocked approved hand sink with soap and warm water for required 20 seconds as required. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Kitchen hand sink absent paper towels. Correction: Maintain hand sinks, stocked at all times. Improper cooling. Peanut sauce cooled covered at depth greater then 2 inches. Rice cooked Oct. 28 at 45 F in plastic container. Per employees, cooled covered in prep unit. Correction: Cool by approved methods only in equipment approved for cooling. If using shallow pan method use approved under counter unit, ensure food is 2 inches or less in depth, uncovered, until 41 F or lower is obtained. Voluntarily discarded. Correction: Ensure potentially hazardous food in cold holding is maintained at or below 41 F. Improper consumer advisory. Both the advisory and reminder statement absent on menu for items that can be cooked to order (e.g. eggs and fish). Correction: Provide consumer advisory as required. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. One-door true unit ambient 45 to 55 F. Cold hold prep unit used as cooling device. Correction: Ensure equipment is properly functioning, recommend taking temperatures multiple times daily. Use equipment as designed, cold hold prep units may not be used to cool, use approved under counter unit to cool. Utensils stored in standing water (67 F). Correction: Properly store utensils (methods reviewed). Chlorine sanitizer greater then 100 ppm. Correction: Use test strips to validate sanitizer strength.
No violations found
▪ Dancing Goats Coffee Bar, 4219 Sixth Ave. SE
▪ Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW
▪ Vic’s Pizzeria, 233 Division St. NW
▪ Wagner’s Bakery & Deli, 1013 Capitol Way S
Comments