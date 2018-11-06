What’s Happening for Nov. 6

Tuesday
The ancient fruitcake — What Really Old Food Tells Us about History, Culture, Love, and Memory: Learn about the foods archaeologists have found buried with mummies, including the petrified banana so appealing it sparked a Banana Museum, the 350-year-old fruitcake handed down through generations, 2,000-year-old bog butter; and the pickle that has been in a jar since the 1860s. Author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas explores how and why these and other foods might have been forgotten, intentionally tucked away, or preserved during a 5:30 p.m. talk at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free; for adults and teens. Information: trl.org.
Wednesday
Veterans Concert by the South Puget Sound New Horizons Band: The band will present its annual free veteran’s concert at 10 a.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE. The 70-plus-member band is composed of musicians over the age of 50 years. Some members have returned to music after a long hiatus, some are beginning musicians, and some are active amateurs or retired music educators. Selections will include arrangements of traditional military anthems, marches and inspirational folk melodies. Veterans will be recognized during the playing of Armed Forces Salute.
Join the Puget Sounders Men’s Chorus: You like to sing, but don’t think you’re good enough to sing with a vocal group? The Puget Sounders Men’s Chorus would like to show you how easy it is to sing with an a cappella (that means no accompanying instruments) chorus. Sit in for four rehearsals and receive vocal coaching at 7 p.m. each Wednesday, starting this evening, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. It’s free, and the family is welcome.
Capital City Newcomers general meeting and luncheon: The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrinos Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road. There will be arts and crafts. Reservations are required for lunch. Cost is $17. For information or reservations, call Anita Rose at 360-709-0707.
Thursday
Warren Miller film “Face of Winter:” For the 69th year, Warren Miller Entertainment will get you psyched for winter with a ski and snowboard film, “Face of Winter.” The screening is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $17, plus a $3 service fee. Information: 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
An early history of Saint Martin’s University: History Talks at Schmidt House presents: “Nothing Worthwhile is Easy: An Early History of Saint Martin’s University” at noon at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Father Peter Tynan, chaplain of Saint Martin’s, will share the early struggles of the school and how it overcame prejudice, economic realities and unrealistic expectations as it has grown over the years. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at capacity. Free, but donations to the Olympia Tumwater Foundation are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org, or contact Don Trosper at history@olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
‘The Third Thirty’ — a community oral history: Senior Services for South Sound and Window Seat Media are joining on a new oral history project, “The Third Thirty,” exploring the time of life between ages 60-90. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., course participants will gather at the Harbor House on Percival Landing to share excerpts from their oral histories and reflect on the experience with fellow participants and their narrators. The event is open to the public. Coffee, tea, and light snacks will be served. Information: activitydept@southsoundseniors.org.
Friday
Hawks Prairie Rotary Club veterans celebration: From noon to 1 p.m. at Forza Bistro and Event Center, join the Hawks Prairie Rotary Club as it honors our veterans. Lt. Col. Jeff Becker will provide a short overview of what has been happening at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Admission is $15 for lunch or $5 for the meeting. Forza Bistro is at 130 Marvin Road SE No. 130, Lacey.
Saturday
Quinault Winter Craft Fair and Bake Sale: Artists and craftsmen from around the Olympic Peninsula will be featured at the annual sale hosted by the Lake Quinault Community Circle. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S Highway 101 in Amanda Park. On display will be a variety of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and home-made baked goods will also be for sale. The fair will feature music and door prizes for attendees. Information: 360-986-8351 or alicar2000@yahoo.com
YWCA Women of Achievement: Tacoma Poet Laureate Kellie Richardson will be the guest speaker at the 2018 Women of Achievement Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College. Honorees will be Sharonda Amamilo, supervising senior defense attorney for the juvenile and dependency division of the Thurston County Public Defense Office; Rosalinda Noriega, Pizza Klatch executive director; Shambricia Spencer, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest & the Hawaiian Islands capacity building manager; Gabi M.S. Trautmann, owner and operator of Olympic Cards & Comics; and the Washington State Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth Prevention & Protection. Tickets are $65 per person ($50 for seniors/military and $30 for students). Tickets and information: www.ywcaofolympia.org
Sunday
Veterans Memorial dedication in Tenino: The new Veterans Memorial in Tenino City Park will be dedicated at a ceremony at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and members of the Thurston County Board of Commissioners are expected to attend. Heck and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky will speak. Representatives from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and an ensemble from the 56th Army Band based at JBLM also will take part. Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier will conclude the ceremony at 11 a.m., marking the moment a century ago when the Armistice Treaty ending World War I took effect. Information: 360-264-2368.
State Capitol Veterans Day and World War I centennial event: The Thurston County Veterans Council and state Department of Veterans Affairs will host a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the Rotunda in the Legislative Building on the state Capitol Campus. The event will feature performances by the American Legion Band, WWI displays, speakers, and a Bells of Peace Tolling. Information: 800-562-0132 or www.dva.wa.gov/about-wdva/world-war-i-centennial.
Seattle Pro Musica concert in Olympia: Seattle Pro Musica, a choral organization comprising four performing ensembles, will kick off St. John’s Concert Series at 3 p.m. at the Episcopal church at 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. On the anniversary of the end of World War I, the concert program is inspired by the Christmas truce in 1914 during which roughly 100,000 English, French, and German troops ceased hostilities. The concert is open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken. A reception with refreshments will follow in the parish hall. Information: Maddux@hcc.net or 360-426-2268.
Veteran’s Day Swing Dance: The Roostertails, a rockabilly band from Olympia, will play for a swing dance at the Olympia Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. There is a swing lesson from 7:30-8 p.m. followed by dancing from 8-10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person or $8 for students, veterans and active military. Public of all ages and skill levels are welcome. This is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles Ballroom. Information: 360-951-6553.
State Parks free day: Recreation and outdoor enthusiasts can visit Washington’s state parks for free and day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access. It is one of the free days designated by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and is intended to honor those who served in the armed forces. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands.
Monday
Veteran’s Day celebration at the Victory Farm: GRuB and the Thurston County Food Bank will honor and celebrate those who have served in the military from noon to 3 p.m. at the Victory Farm under construction on the site of the future Lacey Food Bank at 7027 Martin Way E., Lacey. All veterans are welcome. Information: Laura@goodgrub.org to get involved.
