What’s Happening for Nov. 9

Friday
Hawks Prairie Rotary Club veterans celebration: From noon to 1 p.m. at Forza Bistro and Event Center, join the Hawks Prairie Rotary Club as it honors veterans. Lt. Col. Jeff Becker will provide a short overview of what has been happening at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Admission is $15 for lunch or $5 for the meeting. Forza Bistro is at 130 Marvin Road SE No. 130, Lacey.
Saturday
Quinault Winter Craft Fair and Bake Sale: Artists and craftspeople from around the Olympic Peninsula will be featured at the annual sale hosted by the Lake Quinault Community Circle. The fair is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Quinault School, 6130 U.S. Highway 101 in Amanda Park. On display will be a variety of handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, arts, photography, gifts and crafts reflective of the Northwest. Fresh herbs, produce, honey and baked goods also will be for sale. The fair will feature music and door prizes for attendees. Information: 360-986-8351 or alicar2000@yahoo.com.
YWCA Women of Achievement: Tacoma Poet Laureate Kellie Richardson will be the guest speaker at the 2018 Women of Achievement Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College. Honorees will be Sharonda Amamilo, supervising senior defense attorney for the juvenile and dependency division of the Thurston County Public Defense Office; Rosalinda Noriega, Pizza Klatch executive director; Shambricia Spencer, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest & the Hawaiian Islands capacity building manager; Gabi M.S. Trautmann, owner and operator of Olympic Cards & Comics; and the Washington State Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth Prevention & Protection. Tickets are $65 per person ($50 for seniors/military and $30 for students). Tickets and information: ywcaofolympia.org.
Sunday
Veterans Memorial dedication in Tenino: The new Veterans Memorial in Tenino City Park will be dedicated at a ceremony at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and members of the Thurston County Board of Commissioners are expected to attend. Heck and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky will speak. Representatives from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and an ensemble from the 56th Army Band based at JBLM also will take part. Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier will conclude the ceremony at 11 a.m., marking the moment a century ago when the Armistice Treaty ending World War I took effect. Information: 360-264-2368.
State Capitol Veterans Day and World War I centennial event: The Thurston County Veterans Council and state Department of Veterans Affairs will host a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the Rotunda in the Legislative Building on the Capitol Campus. The event will feature performances by the American Legion Band, WWI displays, speakers and bells of peace. Information: 800-562-0132 or bit.ly/2PULJa5.
Seattle Pro Musica concert in Olympia: Seattle Pro Musica, a choral organization made up of four performing ensembles, will kick off St. John’s Concert Series at 3 p.m. at the Episcopal church at 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. On the anniversary of the end of World War I, the concert program is inspired by the Christmas truce in 1914, during which 100,000 English, French, and German troops ceased hostilities. The concert is open to the public. An offering will be taken. A reception with refreshments will follow in the parish hall. Information: Maddux@hcc.net or 360-426-2268.
Veterans Day Swing Dance: The Roostertails, a rockabilly band from Olympia, will play for a swing dance at the Olympia Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. There is a swing lesson from 7:30-8 p.m. followed by dancing from 8-10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person or $8 for students, veterans and active military. All ages and skill levels welcome. This is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles Ballroom. Information: 360-951-6553.
State Parks free day: Recreation and outdoor enthusiasts can visit Washington state parks for free and day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access. It is one of the free days designated by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and is intended to honor those in the armed forces. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources lands.
Monday
Veterans Day celebration at the Victory Farm: GRuB and the Thurston County Food Bank will honor and celebrate those who have been in the military from noon to 3 p.m. at the Victory Farm under construction on the site of the future Lacey Food Bank at 7027 Martin Way E., Lacey. All veterans are welcome. Information: Laura@goodgrub.org to get involved.
Tuesday
Panorama Democratic Study Group: State reps. Beth Doglio and Laurie Dolan will address “What Is Ahead for the Washington Legislature?” from 1-2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level), 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. All are welcome. Information: Go to the Meetup page online or call 360-438-5454.
Tuesday through Thursday
State surplus furniture sale: The state Department of Enterprise Services’ Surplus Operations will honor veterans by cutting furniture prices in half at their warehouse retail store in Tumwater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. The sale includes gently used items that are typically only available to state agencies and priority customers. Items include desks, chairs, bookshelves, tables, file cabinets, and credenzas as well as mobile phones, printers, and tools. Open to the public. Show military identification to get a 10 percent off. The warehouse retail store is at 7511 New Market St. Information: 360-407-2270.
Wednesday
South Sound Story Guild hosts folktales: Come hear traditional epic folktales told by visiting storyteller Brent Bertsch at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free; all are welcome.
Governor speaks to Thurston Chamber November forum: Gov. Jay Inslee will speak about Career Connected Learning at the Thurston Chamber’s November Forum at the Hotel RL on Olympia’s west side. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and the governor will speak at 12:20 p.m. Admission is $35 general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: thurstonchamber.com.
Thursday
Discovery Speaker Series: Life & Loss: Search & Rescue in Puget Sound with the U.S. Coast Guard is the topic of this month’s talk, which starts at 7 p.m. and wraps up with a Q&A session about 8:30 p.m. The center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. Information: SSEAcenter.org/dss or 360-915-0773.
Oly Third Thursday: The monthly downtown happening is themed “Friends Night Out.” For $15, community members can purchase a “passport” package to the event including an empty bag to be filled with goodies at participating retailers. Proceeds from the sales of the passports go to Family Support Center of the South Sound. Supply is limited to 250 passports, which can be purchased at bit.ly/2OzHWKv. . Proof of purchase can be redeemed for the passport package from noon to 7 p.m. at the Olympia Downtown Alliance information booth in the U.S. Bank parking lot at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Washington Street.
Crown Jewel Wilderness — Creating North Cascades National Park: Celebrate the North Cascades National Park’s 50th anniversary by hearing Olympia writer Lauren Danner talk about her book on the history of the park. The free talk, for adults and teens, will be from 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available to purchase. This event will be after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: “Good, Evil, U.S. Foreign Policy, and the Trump Administration” is the topic of a talk by Daniel Bessner from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. Bessner will examine the ways in which the Trump administration’s foreign policies exemplify trends that have defined American foreign policymaking since the early Cold War. Free and open to the public. The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: olympiawac.org.
Talk on National Register of Historic Places: Michael Houser, the State Architectural Historian, will talk about the National Register program, how properties get listed, and what it means to be listed during a talk from 6-7 p.m. at Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St., Tumwater. He will talk about Washington’s most treasured sites listed on the National Register. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
