Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
James R. Jurss
Age: 32
Description: White man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 10500 block of Farwest Court Southeast, Yelm
Criminal history: In 2000, Jurss pleaded guilty in Illinois to two counts of criminal sexual contact and was sentenced to home detention with court ordered treatment for up to 60 months. Jurss, at age 14, was accused of sexually assaulting two males.
In 2009, Jurss pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and was sentenced to 26 months confinement. Jurss, at age 22, was accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.
