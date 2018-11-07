Lacey driver triggers six-car crash at Martin Way and College Street

A 24-year-old Lacey woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Wednesday after she triggered a six-car crash near Martin Way East and College Street Southeast, according to Lacey police.
Among the victims: A couple in their 80s who were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Officer Dave Johansen said. The man has since been released. His wife, who suffered a serious injury, remains at the hospital in stable condition, he said.
About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was westbound on Martin Way. Witnesses reported that she was allegedly driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and even into oncoming traffic, Johansen said.
She also allegedly attempted to leave the scene, he said.
The woman was not impaired, he said.
The crash delayed traffic at Martin Way and College Street for about an hour, Johansen said.
