Olympia group plans to protest Sessions firing

A local group is planning to protest the removal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and its effect on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Olympia Indivisible’s protest is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Thursday on the steps of the Legislative Building on the Capitol Campus. Similar protests are planned in cities across the country.
They come a day after President Trump named Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. Whitaker will now oversee the investigation led by Robert Mueller.
The Associated Press reports Whitaker has “questioned the inquiry’s scope” and outlined the ways the attorney general “could theoretically stymie the investigation.”
Comments