What’s Happening for Nov. 14

Wednesday & Thursday
State surplus furniture sale: The state Department of Enterprise Services’ Surplus Operations will honor veterans by cutting furniture prices in half at their warehouse retail store in Tumwater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The sale includes gently used items that are typically only available to state agencies and priority customers. Items include desks, chairs, bookshelves, tables, file cabinets, and credenzas as well as mobile phones, printers, and tools. Open to the public. Show military I.D. to get an extra 10 percent off. The warehouse retail store is at 7511 New Market St. Information: 360-407-2270.
Wednesday
South Sound Story Guild hosts folktales: Come hear traditional epic folktales told by visiting storyteller Brent Bertsch at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Free; all are welcome.
Governor speaks to Thurston Chamber November forum: Gov. Jay Inslee will speak about Career Connected Learning at the Thurston Chamber’s November Forum at the Hotel RL in west Olympia. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and the governor will speak at 12:20 p.m. Admission is $35 general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: thurstonchamber.com
Thursday
Discovery Speaker Series at LOTT’s WET Science Center: Life & Loss: Search & Rescue in Puget Sound with the U.S. Coast Guard is the topic of this month’s talk, which starts at 7 p.m. and wraps up with a question and answer session about 8:30 p.m. The center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. Information: SSEAcenter.org/dss or 360-915-0773.
Oly Third Thursday: The monthly downtown happening is themed “Friends Night Out.” For $15, community members can purchase a “Passport” package to the event including an empty bag to be filled with goodies at participating retailers. Proceeds from the sales of the passports go to the Family Support Center of the South Sound. Supply is limited to 250 Passports, which can be purchased at http://downtownolympia.org/learnmore. Proof of purchase may be redeemed for the “Passport” package from noon to 7 p.m. at the Olympia Downtown Alliance information booth in the U.S. Bank parking lot at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Washington Street.
Crown Jewel Wilderness -- Creating North Cascades National Park: Celebrate the North Cascades National Park’s 50th anniversary by hearing Olympia writer Lauren Danner talk about her book on the history of the park. The free talk, for adults and teens, will be from 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Copies of the book will be available to purchase. This event will be held after regular hours, no other library services will be available. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org
Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: “Good, Evil, U.S. Foreign Policy, and the Trump Administration” is the topic of a talk by Daniel Bessner from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. Bessner will examine the ways in which the Trump Administration’s foreign policies exemplify trends that have defined American foreign policymaking since the early Cold War. Free and open to the public. The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Talk on National Register of Historic Places: Michael Houser, the State Architectural Historian, will talk about the National Register program, how properties get listed, and what it means to be listed during a talk from 6-7 p.m. at Tumwater First Baptist Church, 405 X St., Tumwater. He will talk about Washington’s most treasured sites listed on the National Register. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
Slow Food meetup: Slow Food Greater Olympia will meet from 5-7 p.m. at Whitewood Cider’s Teeny Tiny Taproom at Plum and Fourth Avenue in downtown Olympia.
Friday
Animal Video Festival: Enjoy a handpicked assortment of the best animal videos on the internet at this year’s all-ages festival from 7-9 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. The guest of honor is Duvall’s Fabio the bantam rooster, the blue-ribbon-winning fowl from the Evergreen State Fair, as well as his 10-year-old human companion Cora, and other members of the Hoofs-n-Paws 4-H club. Free. This event will be held after regular hours, so no other library services will be available. Information: TRL.org
Friday and Saturday
Holiday Market at Panorama: The annual sale runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Panorama Auditorium, 1670 Circle Loop SE, Lacey. The market offers hand-crafted items made by Panorama residents, including jewelry, wood work, quilts, knit goods, metal shop items, pottery, Christmas decorations, and art. Raffle items include gift baskets and quilts. Cookies and coffee available for purchase. Information: 360-438-5449.
Saturday
St. John’s Episcopal Church Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th St. SE, Olympia. Unique gifts, crafts, artwork, woodworking, offered by a variety of vendors from the church and wider community. Fresh Christmas wreaths and greens, baked delicacies, specialty candy, pet treats, vintage jewelry, honey products, used books, music. Enjoy pub-style food, music, parlor games and a shopping area/fish pond for children. Information: 360-357-5537 or ltayne2@gmail.com
Olympia High School Bearzaar: Shop at more than 170 arts, crafts and antique vendors at the school at 1302 North St, Olympia. Free parking and admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early entry $5 from 8 -9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Olympia High ASB. Canned food donations welcome. Information: remax@kathythompson.net or 360-701-9326.
Olympia Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition: The annual competition featuring local student pianists (accompanied by adults on a second piano) will begin at 8 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St., Olympia. Each student, ages 6-17 years of age, will perform one movement of a concerto that they have memorized. Recitals start with the easiest concertos performed in the morning, and advanced concertos ending the day at approximately 6 p.m. Students are scheduled to perform concertos by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Grieg, Shostakovich, Mendelssohn, Chopin, and more. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s ‘We Shall Never Forget’ concert: World War I concluded 100 years ago, and the Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s second concert of “Season 66: Highways & Byways” commemorates that moment in history. Regular tickets are $10-$63. Veterans and those in the military receive half-priced admission with the purchase of two tickets; students receive 10 percent off and are eligible for $10 rush tickets the day of the concert. Households eligible for the USDA school meals program get free admission. Information: oso@olympiasymphony.com or 360-753-0074.
Tuesday
StoryOly -- First Impressions: The monthly story slam runs 7-9 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Community members will share stories based on the theme “First Impressions.” For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $5-$10 and go on sale at 6 p.m. Half of proceeds go to local charities and nonprofits. Information: storyoly.com
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
