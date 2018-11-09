Residents displaced after duplex fire in northeast Olympia

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a duplex in northeast Olympia on Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Central Street Northeast at 6:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene found a two-story house with heavy fire from the first and second floors of one of the units, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The resident of the unit that caught fire was not home at the time. The resident of the other unit got out before fire crews arrived. Both units were damaged and residents will not be able to return home, according to fire officials.
The fire is under investigation. Initial property damage was estimated at $150,000.
