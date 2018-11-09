Construction on Capitol Campus starts Monday

Starting Monday, work to replace sewer pipes on the west Capitol Campus will disrupt parking and traffic for several weeks.
“The utility infrastructure on the Capitol Campus is old and in need of repair to ensure reliable service on the campus for decades to come. This project is part of a long-term plan to improve utility infrastructure campus-wide,” according to a Department of Enterprise Services news release.
Crews will dig up ground and remove concrete on Water Street Southwest and 12th Avenue Southwest to replace pipes, upgrade electrical wiring, widen manholes and replace their covers. A temporary road will be installed over the north lawn from Water Street to Capitol Way South for trucks to haul soil and debris.
Water Street will be closed between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue from Nov. 19 to 30. There will be signs indicating detour routes for pedestrians and drivers.
The contractor will replace the soil and ground crews will seed the area in late winter.
On parking, 11 visitor parking stalls on the west end of the south diagonal street from Capitol Way to the Capitol will be closed next week while 10 stalls on the north diagonal street will be closed through Dec. 7.
Some stalls in the Mansion Lot will be used to store project vehicles and materials through Jan. 11.
