Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Tumwater crash

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tumwater earlier this week.
Alexander Myers, 36, of Rainier died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Washington State Patrol. Myers was entering I-5 northbound from 93rd Avenue Southwest when his motorcycle crossed all the lanes and left the highway, coming to rest on the left shoulder.
Myers landed on the highway and was struck by three vehicles.
It was the third fatal motorcycle crash in four days in Thurston County.
