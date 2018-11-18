What’s Happening for Nov. 18

Sunday
Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s ‘We Shall Never Forget’ concert: World War I ended 100 years ago, and the Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s second concert of “Season 66: Highways & Byways” commemorates that moment in history. Regular tickets are $10-$63 for the 3 p.m. concert at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Veterans and those in the military receive half-priced admission with the purchase of two tickets; students receive 10 percent off and are eligible for $10 rush tickets the day of the concert. Households eligible for the USDA school meals program get free admission. Information: oso@olympiasymphony.com or 360-753-0074.
Tuesday
StoryOly — First Impressions: The monthly story slam runs 7-9 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Community members will share stories based on the theme “First Impressions.” For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $5-$10 and go on sale at 6 p.m. Half of proceeds go to South Sound charities and nonprofits. Information: storyoly.com.
Wednesday
See the salmon run at Allison Springs: Capitol Land Trust and the city of Olympia are welcoming families and individuals to watch the salmon run at Allison Springs, which is usually not open to the public. To attend, RSVP at bit.ly/2RWKqo6.
Friday
Tellebration! an evening of stories: The South Sound Story Guild hosts this annual evening of stories told from the heart, without a script, starting at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. For dinner reservations, call 360-705-2819.
Saturday
Klezmer workshop: Jake Shulman-Ment will lead the workshop from 1-4 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The workshop is open to instrumentalists and vocalists from intermediate through professional. The workshop will teach old spiritual and dance melodies by ear the way klezmer music has traditionally been passed down. To register, contact Caroline at tbh@bethhatfiloh.org or call 360-754-8519. The cost is $40 for temple members and $50 for nonmembers.
Klezmer & Yiddish Song performance by Jake Shulman-Ment and Eleonore Weill: The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. A performance of traditional klezmer fiddle tunes, original compositions in the klezmer style, and Yiddish songs. Shulman-Ment is a leader in a new generation of Klezmer and Eastern European folk music performers, and Eleonore Weill grew up in southern France and has a career performing early, classical and contemporary music, klezmer and Yiddish song. Admission by requested donation of $10.
Lincoln Winter Market: Arts and craft vendors will be selling their creations and Lincoln Options Elementary students will also be selling their own crafts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 213 21st Ave. SE, Olympia.
20th anniversary screening of “The Big Lebowski:” The Olympia Film Society will host three screenings of the Coen brothers’ comedy that involves bowling, White Russians (the drink) and a guy named The Dude. This first showing is at 9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Other showings are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Tickets are $9 general admission; $6 for OFS members. Information: olympiafilmsociety.org.
Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments