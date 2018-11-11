Burglary suspect crashes into power pole on Overhulse Road

A burglary suspect crashed into a power pole on Overhulse Road in west Olympia before being taken into custody early Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
After allegedly stealing firearms in the area, he was southbound on Overhulse Road about 1 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle left the road, sheared off a power pole, rolled and came to rest in a ditch in the 900 block.
The man was eventually tracked down by a K9 and arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
