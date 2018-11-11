2 hurt in crash that closes lanes for 3 hours

Two men were taken to Pierce County area hospitals after a crash on Pacific Avenue South that closed southbound lanes for three hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 46-year-old Spanaway man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, while a 20-year-old Kent man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to have played a role in the crash, according to the state patrol.
About 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Spanaway man was northbound on Pacific Avenue, about a mile south of Tacoma, attempting to turn westbound onto 115th St. S. That’s when he crashed into the Kent man, traveling southbound.
The southbound lanes of Pacific Avenue were closed for three hours after the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
