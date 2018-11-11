1 suspect in custody, 1 still at large after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Yelm

One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after two men allegedly stole a flatbed truck in Yelm early Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted Yelm police.
The vehicle was taken from a residence in the 15000 block of Chad Drive Southeast just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A Yelm police officer later spotted the vehicle at state Route 10 and Mud Run Road. The officer pursued the vehicle until it crashed behind Southworth Elementary.
The two suspects fled, but one was tracked down by K9 and taken into custody. The other is still at large.
