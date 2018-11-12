Local firefighters arrive in California as death toll from wildfires grows

Thurston and Lewis county firefighters were among those dispatched to California over the weekend to help battle deadly wildfires in that state.
Crews from Lacey Fire District 3, Bald Hills Fire Department, Lewis County Fire Protection District 5, McLane Black Lake Fire Department and West Thurston Regional Fire Authority were mobilized, along with crews from King County, Pierce County and elsewhere.
Local crews reported on social media they arrived Sunday in Southern California to help fight the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles. As of Monday, that fire had burned more than 91,000 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
In addition, more than 100 firefighters and 20 engines from Washington’s Department of Natural Resources were sent to Chico to help fight the Camp Fire. That was at 113,000 acres and 25 percent contained as of Monday, according to Cal Fire.
The Associated Press reported Monday 29 people have been confirmed dead in that fire and nearly 230 people were missing.
“With our wildfire year all but over, I’m grateful our firefighters are willing to once again jump to help our neighbors in need,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz tweeted last week.
Crews from Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah and New Mexico were also helping out, according to Cal Fire.
