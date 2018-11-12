Standoff ends peacefully at motel in Olympia

A 40-minute standoff ended peacefully Saturday night in Olympia after a suicidal man agreed to a mental health evaluation, according to Olympia police.
About 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Holly Motel in the 2800 block of Martin Way East after a report of a man threatening to take his own life with a handgun.
Martin Way was closed in both directions until about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
After police contacted the man, he eventually exited the motel peacefully and agreed to a mental health evaluation, Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian on Monday.
“There was no use of force and no problems in the end,” Lower said.
