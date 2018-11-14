Restaurant inspections for Nov. 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
IHOP #1732
1520 Cooper Point Road SW
Nov. 8: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Waffle maker observed with considerable food debris buildup. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and maintained. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. “Batter fridge” observed with buildup of wet and dried batter from pancakes and French toast. Non-food contact surfaces must be maintained and cleaned. Correction: Increase cleaning frequency. Cook/steam line observed with considerable food debris and grease buildup on floors under equipment and on walls. Egg shells and food debris observed under equipment. Back beverage dispenser drain area observed with mold growth and moisture buildup of cardboard boxes in dry storage and hallways, tile missing/damaged in mop sink. Facilities must be cleaned and properly maintained. Correction: Increase overall cleanliness and repair of facility. Address broken/damaged floor and mop sink tiles by developing a plan to repair. NOTE: Food safety behaviors among employees have significantly improved at this facility. Observed excellent hand washing during inspection. To continue overall cleanliness and further food safety measures, a cleaning schedule is highly recommended. Pull equipment away from walls, remove crates from floor and remove debris to facilitate cleaning on a regular basis. Note: Inspected pest records in response to Oct. 21 complaint. No pest activity noted within the last three months of inspection and treatment and none noted during inspection. Discussed complaint with manager. Continue with frequent cleaning and pest management. Pest control and inspections completed by Ecolab.
Avenue Espresso
19810 Old 99 Highway SW
Nov. 6: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: The entry of wasps must be prevented and controlled.
Bailey’s IGA
10333 Highway 12
Nov. 6: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Sanitizer for dishwashing and contact sanitizing at greater than 400 ppm chlorine. Must be 50 ppm chlorine. Corrected. Several vacuum sealed packages of sliced pork loin thawing at room temperature. Must thaw these in refrigerator. Moved to walk-in. Corrected.
Subway
9920 Highway 12
Nov. 6: 5 red; 7 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer and sanitizer at inadequate strength of less than 100 ppm quat. Have the dispenser serviced as soon as possible to produce sanitizer at 200-300 ppm quat. Unknown nature of liquid on floor by walk-in freezer. Must be properly cleaned up and source eliminated. Food worker cards unavailable for review.
Emerald City Smoothie
1140 Galaxy Drive NE
Nov. 5: 5 red; 8 blue
Comments: Food not protected from contamination during storage. Food (packaged) stored on floor. Correction: Properly store food 6 inches or greater off floor. Additional shelving recommended. Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Not on site. Correction: Maintain valid cards, have available on site upon request. Sanitary napkin receptacle absent in restroom. Correction: Provide. Note: Seal shelving wood, all components. Ensure handles are stored out of product. Move shelving may be required.
Revel Lacey
333 Hoh St. SE
Nov. 5: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Correction: Ensure valid cards are available upon request. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous food in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - rapid chilled.) Consumer advisory absent on menus. Correction: Provide reminder and disclosure statement. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Steam unit converted to cold hold unit, utilizing ice, not mechanized. Correction: Provide mechanized cold holding unit. (Submit spec sheet for approval before install.) NOTE: Ensure ALL parts of food slicer are properly cleaned.
Carl’s Jr.
3816 Pacific Ave. SE
Nov. 5: 30 red; 5 blue
Comments: Employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards. Final cooked temperature of raw chicken at 160-163 F. Must be 165 or more. Corrective action: Time of cooking increased to raise cook temperature. Sanitizer prepared for dishwashing was improper. Must be at 200-300 ppm quat. Test with test paper when preparing.
Safeway #543
4700 Yelm Highway SE
Nov. 5: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer in spray bottles at greater than 400 ppm. Must be at 200-300 ppm quat. Have dispenser serviced, calibrated to correct the concentration.
Revel Lacey
333 Hoh St. SE
Nov. 5: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Plumbing improperly functioning. Dish machine use caused floor sink overflow. Correction: Repair and maintain. (CDI - tech repairing.) Note: Provide hand wash sign at each hand wash sink.
Koibito Japanese Restaurant
730 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Nov. 2: 35 red; 5 blue
Comments: Soft shelled crab, small chicken pieces cooling in top of prep fridge and at greater than 4 inches deep. Corrective action: Reduced to 2 inches food depth and cooled in walk-in. Similar chicken and shrimp tempura being cooled in small merchandiser also moved to walk-in cooler. Overall temperature in prep fridge and merchandiser at 42-47 F due to cooling cooked foods. Pans and pots washing must not take place in food prep sinks. Wash all equipment in three-compartment sinks or dish machine.
Giddy-Up Coffee Corral
724 Sussex Ave. E
Nov. 1: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: No agreements for restroom use and service area for 2018. Submit agreements by Nov. 8 or re-inspection will occur with a fee.
Glenda’s
901 Binghampton St.
Nov. 1: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Nozzle wipe cloth has no bleach chlorine detected on it. Not stored in bleach solution between uses. Provide shallow container with bleach chlorine solution for between use storage of nozzle wipe cloth. Counter wipes bucket solution 150-200 ppm, has bleach test strips, cloth stored there. Set counter wipes bucket somewhere other than third compartment sink and set up sanitizing solution in third compartment sink. Food probe thermometer read 22 F while my TC#18 read 35 F. Discussed how to calibrate, calibrate/provide accurate food probe thermometer. No restroom agreement for 2018 submitted yet so no permit issued. Provided restroom agreement form. Complete and submit by Nov. 8. If not a re-inspection will occur that will have a $200 fee associated with it. NOTE: Muffin freezer (individual) lack labels. Mckensie did not know if/where binder was located with label information. Provide such if you are re-packaging “from bulk” muffins from Costco. McKensie, new at the facility, did not know where bottled water purchase and waste water pumper receipts kept. Please inform staff where located.
Olive Garden Restaurant #1448
2400 Capital Mall Drive SW
Nov. 1: 20 red; 0 blue
Comments: Twelve food worker cards expired, one learn, two serve certificate. All food workers must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire from an approved program (i.e., WA/county). Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Consider alphabetical physical card organization to facilitate more efficient inspection. Blender parts/assorted plastic bar ware observed in bar hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must not be used for purposes other than hand washing (risk of cross contamination). Corrected: Wares removed, discuss with bar staff at next shift. All potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Salads moved to walk-in to chill, units adjusted on-site. Monitor internal temperatures to verify unit is functioning properly. NOTE: Line cooks using plastic disposable gloves over “hot gloves” (material) during food prep. No cross-contamination observed during inspection, but will discuss with supervisor to evaluate risk and determine possible alternatives. Discussed providing tongs holder for salad hopper to prevent handle surface from touching salad.
Toto’s Wok Teriyaki
6020 Pacific Ave. SE
Nov. 1: 75 red; 12 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed hands in food prep sink. Correction: Properly wash hands in approved hand sink only. Prevent potential contamination. (CDI - voluntarily discarded.) Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous food. Cabbage in plastic container on counter moved to reach-in. Same with egg roll and pot sticker (52-54 F). Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 41 F or 135 F or greater or utilize time as a control. (CDI - rapid chill.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandiser unit used to store and to cool open foods. Correction: Do not use merchandiser to store open food, do not use to cool. Use only for storing commercially packaged products. Replace unit with commercial refrigerator. Food and non-food surfaces improperly constructed, not cleanable. Unsealed (defaced) laminate under rice cooker, cardboard on shelving. Correction: Provide smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent surfaces. Remove cardboard. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Correction: Clean under equipment, remove items from under bottom shelves (6 inches off ground).
Koibito Japanese Restaurant
1707 Harrison Ave. NW
Nov. 8
Comments: Re-inspection completed following Oct. 25 inspection. No hand washing occurring in pre-rinse sink. Soap, paper towels removed, no hand washing sign in place. No food stored at room temperature. Excellent use of time as a control for sushi rice observed. Sushi chef(s) using time as a control log for discard times very well. All foods stored up off the ground at least 6 inches. All wiping cloths stored in sanitizer when not in use, chlorine sanitizer tested at 100 ppm. Ziploc bags being used only ONE time. Monitor kitchen staff regularly to ensure this continues. Majority of food items now being stored in plastic containers. Note: Knives at sushi bar now stored on magnetic strip. Note: Facility has made excellent progress since last inspection. Continue frequent cleaning as you move forward. Will discuss plan for coving replacement under two-compartment rinse sink at next inspection. Thank you for making the required changes.
Zoe Juice Bar
120 Turner St. NE
Oct. 24: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Per PIC, juicer is not sanitized except evenings. Starting immediately, juicer must be disassembled, washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours of use. Inform owner of this and put into written policy at store. Note: Putting juicer in cooler after use can be done to delay four hour cleaning time. Note: “Field-trimmed” kale, no refrigeration required. Note: Purchase ice scoop holder (removable).
No violations found
▪ 7-Eleven #34981 B (6975 Capitol Blvd. SE)
▪ Dairy Queen (611 Lilly Road SE)
▪ Five Guys Burgers and Fries (1200 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ Grand Mound AM-PM (19705 Old Highway 99 SW)
▪ Subway (6541 Sexton Road NW)
▪ Target #607 (2925 Harrison Ave. NW)
