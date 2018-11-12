Woman suffers serious leg injury after she was hit by semitrailer, police say

A woman suffered a serious leg injury last Thursday after she was hit by a tractor-trailer in northeast Lacey, emergency responders said Monday.
The woman was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her medical status was not immediately known.
About 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Lacey Fire District 3 and Lacey police were dispatched to Orion Drive Northeast in Hawks Prairie.
Fire Chief Steve Brooks said the crash took place in a parking lot that serves a warehouse in the area.
The woman allegedly walked in front of the vehicle and it struck her, Lacey officer David Miller said Monday.
He thought the woman was employed in the area, he said.
