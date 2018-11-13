Battalion Chief Tim Hulse, along with Lacey Fire Engine 33 personnel, return Tuesday morning to check the scene of an overnight fire at the College Glen Apartments in Lacey.
Battalion Chief Tim Hulse, along with Lacey Fire Engine 33 personnel, return Tuesday morning to check the scene of an overnight fire at the College Glen Apartments in Lacey. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Battalion Chief Tim Hulse, along with Lacey Fire Engine 33 personnel, return Tuesday morning to check the scene of an overnight fire at the College Glen Apartments in Lacey. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Fire damages College Glen Apartments in Lacey

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 13, 2018 09:10 AM

The College Glen Apartments in Lacey were damaged by fire early Tuesday, displacing some residents of the complex, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

Lacey fire crews were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of 55th Lane Southeast after a report of a commercial fire alarm. But that was quickly upgraded after a second report of flames being visible, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire started outside the building on the second floor, then spread to the third floor and the attic. A cause has not been determined, he said.

The Red Cross has been notified because some residents were displaced by the fire, Hulse said.

Olympia fire, East Olympia Fire District 6 and South Bay Fire District 8 provided mutual aid.

Lacey fire was on scene until about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

  Comments  