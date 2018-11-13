Olympia woman hurt after she’s struck by driver making illegal pass, troopers say

A 62-year-old Olympia woman was taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after she was struck by a driver allegedly trying to pass two vehicles, according to the Washington State Patrol.
After the crash, the woman was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital in Lewis County.
About 2 p.m. Monday, the Olympia woman was eastbound on US 12 at Winston Creek Road, about three miles west of Mossyrock.
Meanwhile, a 79-year-old Morton man also was eastbound on US 12, following a car that was behind the Olympia woman’s vehicle.
The Olympia woman slowed to turn left, while the Morton man allegedly tried to pass both vehicles and crashed into her car.
