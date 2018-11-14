Jones will challenge Selby in next year’s election for Olympia mayor

We may still be counting votes from last week’s election, but candidates are already lining up to run for mayor of Olympia next year.
Nathaniel Jones announced Wednesday he plans to challenge Mayor Cheryl Selby for her seat in next year’s election. Jones was elected to the City Council in 2012 and has served as mayor pro tem since joining the council.
Selby, who was elected to the council in 2013 and elected mayor in 2015, announced Tuesday she would seek re-election next year. She planned to launch her campaign at an event Wednesday evening.
“There’s just a lot of work left to do. Like many people in office, I feel like I haven’t done everything I set out to do,” said Selby, pointing to her work on economic development, homelessness, and funding for parks and public safety.
In announcing his campaign, Jones called for more outreach and engagement with the public. He said recent moves by the council — like a plan to put a homeless camp on Martin Way East or the purchase of a downtown building for redevelopment — caught people by surprise.
“While the intent and initiatives are good, the message from the community is clear: You guys are moving pretty fast and not bringing us along,” he said. “The mayor is the head of the process and (has a) responsibility for that.”
In Olympia, the mayor votes as one of seven council members, who are elected to four year terms in the general election in odd-numbered years. The mayor is elected by voters, while council members select a mayor pro tem who fills in for the mayor if needed.
The campaign announcements come a week after an effort was launched to recall Selby, Jones and Jessica Bateman, another City Council member, related to a dispute over the city’s stormwater rates.
