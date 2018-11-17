Yes, you can ice skate in downtown Olympia. Really, you can.

Oly on Ice, the new seasonal skating rink in downtown Olympia that will operate through Jan. 6, opened Friday to a crowd of skaters, including some who came prepared with their own skates.
The rink is at the city’s new Isthmus Park, which is located between Budd Inlet and Capitol Lake. If you’ve driven through the area and are still wondering where the rink is, it’s located within what appears to be a giant white tent.
First in line? The Rondeau family of Olympia.
Lewis Rondeau called the new rink “awesome,” and praised the city for creating a seasonal destination. Meanwhile, his 10-year-old daughter, Nani, got ready to go skating. She first tried ice skating when she was four years old, he said.
Nani said she’s still learning to ice skate after years of roller skating at another Olympia destination: Skateland.
Sisters Barbara Narozonick and Linda Thompson also were among the early arrivals.
Both said they were channeling the spirit of their parents, George and Vila, who met years ago on an ice skating rink in New Jersey.
Both parents have since passed. George Narozonick developed Narozonick Square in Tumwater, they said.
When was the last time Barbara wore her skates? In 1978 when Barnes Lake in Tumwater froze over, she said.
Oly on Ice hours
Weekdays: 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 3:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 16 through December 18; Jan. 3-4.
Weekdays (after Dec. 18): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 19 through Jan. 2.
Weekends: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays Nov. 16 through Jan. 6.
Holidays: Thanksgiving, closed; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas, noon to 6 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; New Year’s Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
