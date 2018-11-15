YMCA on track to break ground on first Shelton site next year

The fundraising effort to open a YMCA in Shelton — a city that has never had one — is off to a good start, according to Kyle Cronk, president and chief executive of the South Sound YMCA, which covers serves Thurston, Lewis and Mason counties.
The organization has raised $10.1 million of a $16 million goal so far. Cronk said the organization expects to raise the remaining amount by the first quarter of 2019, break ground in July 2019 and have “kids in the pool” by the fourth quarter of 2020.
“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” he said.
