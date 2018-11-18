Man flown to Harborview after he falls asleep and crashes into tree

A Grays Harbor County man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday morning after he allegedly fell asleep and crashed his pickup into a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was northbound on Interstate 5 and then exited to Marvin Road in Thurston County. It was then that he drove off the road and hit the tree.
After the crash, the exit road was closed for nearly four hours.
Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
