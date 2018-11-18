Coroner IDs Lacey shooting victims

The two people shot and killed in Lacey were identified Sunday as Nicholas Olson, 25, of Lacey and Summer Scheibel, 23, of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Lacey police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance in the 1200 block of Crowe Street SE at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, The Olympian reported.
A woman told officers that her boyfriend would not allow her back into the home. Eventually, the 24-year-old male suspect came out of the dwelling and spoke with officers.
The suspect told officers that the two other roommates might be injured. Officers found the two victims shot inside the home.
The 24-year-old suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree assault/domestic violence.
He likely will make his first appearance in court on Monday. The Olympian does not name suspects until they have appeared in court.
