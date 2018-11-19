Boulevard Road near ORLA school closed in both directions after report of suspicious pipes

Boulevard Road Southeast, near 15th Avenue Southeast, has been closed in both directions after two suspicious pipes were found about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Olympia police.
Police are trying to determine whether the pipes actually pose a threat, or are just pipes, Lt. Paul Lower said.
The pipes were found across the street from the Olympia Regional Learning Academy on 15th Avenue, Lower said. The school has been locked down, he said.
Nearby residents are being told to remain in their homes, according to police scanner traffic.
