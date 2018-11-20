What will be open and closed on the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond

In light of the upcoming holiday weekend, there will be closures and altered hours for city-wide services and businesses around the county.
Local governments
City services in Olympia, including City Hall, Olympia Municipal Court, Olympia Probation Services and The Olympia Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday.
Intercity Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving, but will operate on Friday.
Lacey City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday, and a city council work session is canceled on Thanksgiving as well.
Tumwater City Hall is also closed on both Thanksgiving and Friday.
Additionally, Thurston County offices will be closed on both Thanksgiving and Friday.
Social services
Providence Community Care Center in Olympia has the same hours for both Thanksgiving and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Union Gospel Mission in Olympia will have its Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. and then shut down until they open up their shelter at 8 p.m. Breakfast will be earlier on Thanksgiving, at 8 p.m. On Friday, the Mission returns to its normal hours: 6:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. lunch and 5:30 p.m. dinner.
The Salvation Army in Olympia will have a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their cold-weather shelter opening up at a 9 p.m. Hours are back to normal on Thursday.
Holiday shopping
Bayview Thriftway will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They return to regular hours on Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ralph’s Thriftway will be open 24 hours on both Thanksgiving and Friday.
Capital Mall will be open on Thanksgiving, but not until from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday, the mall itself opens up at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. There will be certain stores that operate on different hours.
Macy’s opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving. On Friday, it opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
JC Penny will be open from 2 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, they open at midnight and close at 10 p.m. So the store is essentially open from 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Best Buy is set to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. On Friday, the store opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
In Lacey, Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. and will stay open until midnight on Friday.
Cabela’s will open up at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m on Thanksgiving. On Friday, it opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.
