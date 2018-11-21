Restaurant inspections for Nov. 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Ground Inn
417 Union Ave. SE
Nov. 16: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Worker has incorrect food handler card. Obtain current card from www.foodworkercard.wa.gov. Obtain card and post copy in kitchen by Dec. 3. Note: No food preparation for guests at this time.
Gringo Maniac
4525 Intelco Loop SE
Nov. 15: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer at inadequate strength. Must be 50 ppm chlorine. Corrected: Re-made.
McDonald’s
19734 Old Highway 99
Nov. 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sliced tomatoes, bacon sauce, chopped lettuce, etc., in two-door counter high at 46-51 F. This unit must keep foods at or below 41 F. Corrective action: All foods moved to walk-in cooler. Adjust or service fridge to hold proper temperature.
Subway
5900 Littlerock Road SW
Nov. 14: 15 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food containers observed in hand wash sink basin. Hand wash sinks are to be used for hand washing ONLY. Corrected: Container removed, discussed usage of sink with PIC. REPEAT: One food worker card missing. All food workers must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. No sanitizer available in front sandwich prep area. Sanitizer of adequate concentration must be available for use at all times food prep is occurring. Corrected: Sanitizer filled and tested at 300 ppm quat.
Ramirez Mexican Store & Tortilla Factory
5105 Capitol Boulevard SW
Nov. 14: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: REPEAT: Tamales made in-house lacking proper labels. All foods packaged for retail sale must be properly labeled. Correction: Provide labels within 90 days. Labels must include name of food, ingredients, quantity of contents, name and place of business, and any allergens not included in common name of ingredients. Provided PIC with copy of regulation from WAC.
Oly Taproom
312 Columbia St. NW
Nov. 14: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Put cardboard box of chip bags on pallet, etc., to keep 6 inches off floor. Presently on the floor. Corrected.
Ramirez To Go
2400 Harrison Ave. NW
Nov. 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sour cream, miscellaneous sauce and pico de gallo in merchandiser missing labels. All foods that are packaged must be properly labeled. Correction: Majority of other packaged items had labels; per PIC, facility recently ran out of labels. Label items as soon as possible. NOTE: Ensure cooled food items are stacked with lids on after reaching 41 F in the freezer. Pan bottoms should not be in direct contact with foods. NOTE: Always chill sliced tomatoes in cooler after prepping, prior to stocking the prep line. NOTE: Inspected pest control reports during inspection (performed by Mathis).
Subway
5729 Littlerock Road SE
Nov. 8: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: One food worker card missing. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Dish and sani-bucket sanitizer at 150 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be maintained 150-400 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 200 ppm. Refresh every two to four hours.
Little Caesars
704 Trosper Road SW
Nov. 8: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: One food worker card missing. All food workers must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. Cheese pizzas in both warming cabinets temped at 131-133 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 135 F and above. Corrected: Pizzas were voluntarily discarded. Store has just begun using new time as a control system for items kept in the warming cabinets. Tags with discard times will be placed on individual items and discarded after 30 minutes. Ensure all items are tagged and discarded appropriately. Bottled beverages stored directly under hand wash sink plumbing fixture and directly adjacent (less than 18 inches) to wash basin. Foods must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Corrected: Items moved. Maintain 18-inch distance between basin and food items and do not store directly under sink plumbing fixtures.
Pizza Hut #028295
5765 Littlerock Road SW
Nov. 8: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Several sanitizer buckets tested at less than 150 ppm quat. Quat sanitizer must be held 150-400 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 300 ppm quat. NOTE: All utensils and food contact surfaces must be washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours (develop system for wing tongs.).
Arirang Asian Market
7940 Martin Way E
Nov. 5: 0 red; 15 blue
Comments: Absorbent materials improperly used. Newspaper, cardboard, unsealed wood in use in food preparation and storage. Correction: Provide and use smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent food and non-food contact surfaces. Correction: Seal wood, remove newspaper and cardboard. Sanitizer, chlorine, greater then 100 ppm (greater than 200 ppm). Correction: Use sanitizer test kit to verify proper strength. Improper labeling. Frozen fish, in-house packaged, unlabeled. Correction: Ensure all foods are properly labeled. CDI - labeled. Notes: TAC starts when temperature control stops. Use professional pest control for commercial application. Ensure no lid/easy-open trash provided.
El Taco Amigo 3
3720 Pacific Ave. SE
Nov. 5: 20 red; 0 blue
Comments: Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F. Minimize time out of unit. Consider pre-portioning. (CDI - rapid chill.) Not in compliance with permit requirements. 1) Fresh water tank drain hose, increased diameter required. 2) Use of Subway for seating required form.
Arirang Asian Market
7940 Martin Way E
Nov. 5: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Thermometer absent in cold holding merchandiser. Correction: Provide and use. Potential contamination during display and customer use. Customers allowed to self-serve tofu from bucket in walk-in display. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, cease customer self-help. Discussed alternate methods of PIC assist.
Subway
1001 Cooper Point Road SW
Nov. 2: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Three food worker cards missing. All employees must obtain valid food worker cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain food worker cards within two weeks. Ensure all employees are aware of where the food worker cards are located. REPEAT: Sani-bucket tested at 450 ppm quat, no sani-bucket provided on front prep line. Quat sanitizer must be held between 150-400 ppm and sanitizer must be available at all prep areas. Correction: Refresh sanitizer more often (every two to four hours) and provide sanitizer bucket at front prep line. This is a repeat violation. NOTE: This facility cools meatballs and soups at the end of the day. Ensure that these foods are cooled properly using the 2-inch, uncovered method (discussed this process with PIC), and ensure all employees are aware of correct procedure.
No violations found
▪ The Birds Nest Cafe (1818 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ The Grind (201 Tahoma Blvd. SE)
▪ Jimmy John’s (1200 Cooper Point Road SW)
▪ Quizno’s (19810 Old Highway 99)
▪ Subway (5595 Capitol Blvd. S)
▪ Tumwater Chevron (7160 Capitol Blvd. SE)
▪ Walmart #3850 (5900 Littlerock Road SW)
Comments