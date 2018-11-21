What’s Happening for Nov. 21

Wednesday
Salmon run at Allison Springs: Capitol Land Trust and the city of Olympia are welcoming families and individuals to watch the salmon run at Allison Springs, which is usually not open to the public. To attend, RSVP at bit.ly/2RWKqo6.
Friday
Tellebration!: The South Sound Story Guild hosts this annual evening of stories told from the heart, without a script, starting at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. For dinner reservations, call 360-705-2819.
Saturday
Klezmer workshop: Jake Shulman-Ment will lead the workshop from 1-4 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The workshop is open to instrumentalists and vocalists from intermediate through professional levels. The workshop will teach old spiritual and dance melodies by ear the way klezmer music has traditionally been passed down. To register, contact Caroline at tbh@bethhatfiloh.org or call 360-754-8519. The cost is $40 for temple members and $50 for non-members.
Klezmer & Yiddish Song performance by Jake Shulman-Ment and Eleonore Weill: The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. A performance of traditional klezmer fiddle tunes, original compositions in the klezmer style, and Yiddish songs. Shulman-Ment is a leader in a new generation of Klezmer and Eastern European folk music performers, and Eleonore Weill grew up in southern France and has a career performing early, classical and contemporary music, klezmer and Yiddish song. Admission by requested donation of $10.
Lincoln Winter Market: Local arts and craft vendors will be selling their creations and Lincoln Options Elementary students will also be selling their own crafts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 213 21st Ave. SE, Olympia.
20th anniversary screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’: The Olympia Film Society will host three screenings of the Coen brothers’ comedy that involves bowling, White Russians (the drink) and a guy named The Dude. This first showing is at 9 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Other showings are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Tickets are $9 general admission; $6 for OFS members. Information: olympiafilmsociety.org
Sunday
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Alliance hosts festivities that include photos with Santa, the Santa parade at 3 p.m., a 4 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony in Sylvester Park, and more. Events begin at 10 a.m. The city’s seasonal ice rink north of Capitol Lake on the isthmus opens at 12 p.m. Information: downtownolympia.org/Events/Downtown-for-the-Holidays
‘The Greatest Showman’ sing-along: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts has made it a tradition to host a musical sing-along, and this year it will be “The Greatest Showman” with Hugh Jackman. The fun starts at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. Don’t forget to wear a costume; organizers will be judging animal. circus and Victorian garb. Tickets are $22, with discounts for students, seniors, military and youth. Information: washingtoncenter.org
Eliminating violence against women: Zonta of South Puget Sound is sponsoring a series of activities for 16 Days of Activism, a United Nations effort to bring attention to the elimination of violence. Kickoff will be 2-4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia, including a showing of “In The Time of the Butterflies” with an introduction by Rep. Denny Heck. Free. Events continue through Dec. 10. Information: zontasouthpugetsound.org/16-days.
Monday
Courthouse open house: Thurston County will host another open house on its plans to build a new courthouse and civic center from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 333 Kaiser Road NW, Olympia. Three sites being evaluated are: at Harrison Avenue Northwest and Kaiser Road Northwest; the Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street Southeast; and the current courthouse location on Lakeridge Drive Southwest. The county anticipates bringing a proposal to voters in August 2019.
