Olympia Orthopaedic Associates set to expand by 45,000 square feet

About six years ago Olympia Orthopaedic Associates began work on a new west side clinic to accommodate growth. The 65,000-square-foot facility eventually opened on Capital Mall Drive, not far from Capital Medical Center.
Now, it’s about to grow again, according to Chief Executive Ben Shah and the city of Olympia, which announced the project after receiving a land-use application this week.
The property was purchased about a year ago and now Olympia Orthopaedic intends to build a 45,000-square-foot building between the existing west side clinic and Highway 101, Chief Executive Shah said. The address is 900 McPhee Road SW.
Work is expected to begin in spring 2019 and be complete in fall 2020, he said.
Two things are driving the need for a new building: A growing population, which includes a growing aging population needing medical services for joints, muscles and bones, Shah said.
The first floor of the building will be home to a comprehensive spine center, which will be staffed by non-operative and operative spine specialists. The second floor will be the new administrative space, he said.
There also will be a range of new providers, from physicians to physician assistants to nurse practitioners, Shah said.
Once the building is finished, it will give Olympia Orthopaedic Associates an Olympia-area footprint of more than 100,000 square feet. In addition to the future building and the west side facility, Olympia Orthopaedic also has clinics on Lilly Road and in Hawks Prairie.
Now that a land-use application has been submitted to the city, there is a public comment period that ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Anyone wishing to comment can contact city of Olympia lead planner Nicole Floyd at 360-570-3768 or at nfloyd@ci.olympia.wa.us.
