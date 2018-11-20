Woman dies after Tumwater home is damaged by fire

A woman died Tuesday after her home was damaged by fire, according to the Tumwater Fire Department.
Medics attempted to revive the woman but she died at the scene, Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said Tuesday.
Fire crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 5400 block of Fiesta Street Southwest. Once there, they found heavy smoke and a man who said a woman was trapped inside the residence.
They later found the woman near a sliding-glass back door. They broke in to remove her from the house, then medics spent about 20 minutes attempting to revive her. LaVielle said she likely died from smoke inhalation.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
The fire may have been triggered by flammable materials being placed too closely to a wood stove, LaVielle said.
