Olympia official Stahley is finalist for Shelton city manager job

The man who leads planning and development for the city of Olympia is a finalist to become the next city manager in Shelton.
Keith Stahley has been community planning and development director for Olympia since 2005. He was among the five finalists for the Shelton job announced Tuesday.
The Shelton City Council will interview candidates next week in hopes of announcing its new city manager in early December.
The other finalists are Anthony R. Hemstad, a senior adviser at the Washington State Treasurer’s Office; David B. Kelly, a senior consultant with Magwest; Scott W. Meszaros, town administrator of Meeker, Colorado; and Jeffrey A. Niten, community development director for the city of Ridgefield, Washington.
As part of the interview process, Shelton residents are invited to meet the finalists and provide feedback to the City Council from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Shelton Civic Center, 525 W Cota St.
